MUMBAI: Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil demanded narco test of all the accused in the Kamala Mills fire, which had claimed 14 lives.

Vikhe Patil, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, in a letter to the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, said narco test of all the accused in the December 29 Kamala Mills fire will help nail the political leaders and civic officials, "who are conspirators".

He said narco test should be conducted on the owners of Mojo's Bristo and 1 Above pubs, Kamala Mills compound, ten officials indicted in the civic commissioner's probe and fire officer Rajendra Patil.

The opposition leader said he was making the demand based on a news report that owners of Mojo's Bistro and 1 Above had reportedly confessed to the police that they had often bribed civic officials, whenever they got a notice for illegalities.

"A narco test will expose the persons under whose protection illegal and unauthorised constructions are happening in the city," he said in the letter.

"Mumbai faces the threat of another incident like the Kamala Mills fire and the need of the hour is to expose the nexus of the corrupt," the Congress leader said.

He urged the governor to give directions to the state government to order narco test of all the accused to enable the people to know the facts.