MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at a godown near Maya Hotel in Mumbai’s Mankhurd on Sunday.

The fire, which took place around 06.30 a.m., has turned into a level 4 fire, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

There are about 20 fire tenders at the spot trying to douse the flames.

There are no reports of any casualty or injury.

More details awaited.

