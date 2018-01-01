The Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people and injured several others. (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Two managers of the '1-Above' pub have been arrested in connection with Kamala Mills Fire tragedy that claimed 14 lives.

The fire, which also injured 21 people, started in the "1 Above" pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below. Most of the victims, who included 11 women, had died of asphyxiation.

Earlier, amidst blame game between authorities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suspended five of its officials in connection with the incident.