MUMBAI: Three labourers were killed while two others were injured when a part of a JCB crane machine fell on them in suburban Powai in Mumbai today evening, a civic official said.

"Our control room got information about the accident at 5.21 pm and a fire brigade team was rushed to the spot for rescue work," said an official of the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"The victims had got crushed under the heavy bucket of JCB machine. They were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi hospital where three of them were declared brought dead, while two others are being treated," the official added.

The labourers were engaged in the work of digging a pit for a sewer line. A private contractor is carrying out the work for the BMC.

The deceased were yet to identified. The injured were identified as Ramnath Singh (48) and Porat Singh (47).

Police were also probing the incident and action will be taken against the contractor or JCB driver if they were found to be at fault, the official said.