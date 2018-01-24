MUMBAI: A motorcyclist allegedly thrashed Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's car driver with his helmet this evening in an incident involving their vehicles, a close aide of the Mayor said today.

The biker, who was going with his family on the motorcycle, beat up the car driver after his vehicle brushed against the mayor's vehicle.

"The incident took place at Kalanagar junction at Kherwadi when the speeding biker first jumped the signal and then lost control over his vehicle and collided against the mayor's car," he said.

The mayor was on his way to his home at Santacruz.

"The motorcyclist then got into an argument with the car driver- Nichal and before the Mayor could intervene, he bashed up the driver with his helmet and fled from the scene," he further said.

According to him, Nichal received internal head injuries and is being treated in a hospital.

When asked, Mahadeshwar told PTI that no complaint has been registered against the man.

"This is a small incident. He was going with his family and children on the motorcycle. It is important that all of them escaped unhurt in the incident. No complaint will be lodged in this connection," he said.