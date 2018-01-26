MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished an unauthorised structure inside the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), an elite private club at Worli in south Mumbai, a senior civic official said.

He said that an unauthorised construction, measuring 400 feet by 25 feet, erected in compulsory open space outside the hall of the club was demolished yesterday.

"After we received a complaint, our team noticed certain irregularities and found that the complaint was true," the official said.

He added that the club had been issued two notices, the last one being in October, but it had failed to give a satisfactory reply after which it was demolished.

Advocate Vivekanand Gupta, who had written a letter to the civic chief two years ago regarding the irregularities in the club, welcomed the move but demanded further action against the club and civic officials.

Gupta, who is also general secretary of Mumbai BJP, said, "I raised this issue two years ago but action came so late. Its better late than never. Municipal officials did not act against the club because they were given honorary memberships."

Gupta alleged that the club had violated Coastal Regulation Zone norms and provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act and demanded that its office bearers be booked.

Jayantilal Shah, the president of the club did not respond to calls and messages.

The NSCI was first set up in Delhi under the patronage of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Sardar Patel among others and the second club was set up in Mumbai's Worli area in 1950.