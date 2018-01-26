MUMBAI: The Neral-Matheran narrow gauge train service, immensely popular with tourists, resumed today after it was discontinued in May 2016 due to safety concerns following two derailments.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who e-inaugurated the service at a railway function at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here today, said that resumption of the service would boost tourism.

"Railway is getting modern every day and we will see more advanced and cleaner railway stations in the days to come. Work on the CSMT-Panvel and Churchgate-Virar elevated corridors would also begin soon," Fadnavis added.

During the function, Fadnavis also commissioned foot overbridges (FOBs)at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Neral, Tilak Nagar and Santacruz as well as an additional landing of an FOB at Vidyavihar and FOB extensions at Lower Parel and Borivali.

Escalators at Thane and Dadar and lifts at Dadar, Mankhurd, Reay Road and Borivali were opened for public use.

He also commissioned solar power plants set up at Grant Road, Virar carshed, Lower Parel and Mahim, the release said.

The CM also opened for public use emergency medical rooms at Govandi and Titwala, a booking office at King's Circle and the conversion of 52 Central Railway stations into ones with 100 per cent LED usage, a CMO release stated.

It added that Wi-Fi services at Wadala Road and Badlapur stations as well as 26 additional suburban services on CR were dedicated to the public by Fadnavis.