MUMBAI: A fire broke out in a commercial complex in suburban Goregaon this morning, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted at Cama Estate around 8 am, an official of the Disaster Control Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was launched with the help of seven water tankers and eight fire engines, he said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident so far, the official said adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.