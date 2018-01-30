MUMBAI: A portion of a slab of an old MHADA building collapsed today in suburban Andheri, following which four persons were rescued, a Mumbai fire brigade official said.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am, the official said, adding on receiving a call fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued four persons from the debris.

"Of the rescued persons, a woman identified as Moniyara Shaikh was admitted to a civic-run hospital in an unconscious state," he said.

The Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) is a state housing development authority.