Part of slab of Mumbai's MHADA building collapses; four rescued
MUMBAI: A portion of a slab of an old MHADA building collapsed today in suburban Andheri, following which four persons were rescued, a Mumbai fire brigade official said.
The incident took place at around 10.30 am, the official said, adding on receiving a call fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued four persons from the debris.
"Of the rescued persons, a woman identified as Moniyara Shaikh was admitted to a civic-run hospital in an unconscious state," he said.
The Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) is a state housing development authority.