Pre-monsoon showers lash Mumbai, three dead due to electrocution

The showers caused water-logging in the city, slowing down the evening traffic.

Published: 02nd June 2018 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

A woman walks during rains in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three persons including two children died due to electrocution as pre-monsoon showers lashed some parts of the city this evening.

A release from the municipal corporation's disaster control room identified the deceased as Anil Yadav (32), Sara Khan (9) and Omkar Phadtare (10).

Yadav and Khan died after coming in contact with live electric wire while walking down a road in Khindipada area in Bhandup West arond 8.30 pm.

Omkar Phadtare and his friend received electric shock in Shivkripa Nagar area near Bhandup railway station.

While Omkar died in hospital, his friend was seriously injured and was being treated.

Bishwombhar Singh, director in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai said pre-monsoon showers hit the the city and other parts of Maharashtra as well.

"Monsoon is yet to arrive in the state. Pre-monsoon activities are currently seen in entire Maharashtra including Mumbai and Thane," he said.

The showers caused water-logging in the city, slowing down the evening traffic.

Lightning and heavy winds accompanied the rains.

People took to social media to welcome respite from the sweltering summer.

