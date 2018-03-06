MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a metal godown in Mumbai's Kalachowki area today, an official of the civic body's disaster management cell said.

No casualty was reported in the incident so far.

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) control room got information about the blaze at the godown of Eastel Metal Company in the Kalachowki area at 11.54 am, 16 fire tenders and 12 jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said.

Residential buildings in the vicinity were alerted about the blaze, the official said, adding, "No causality has been reported so far."

The cause of the fire would be ascertained after a proper inquiry, he said.

Further details were awaited.