Home Cities Mumbai

11 convicted in gangster Farid Tanasha murder case, 6 get life imprisonment

Tanasha was shot dead at his residence in suburban Tilak Nagar on June 2, 2010.

Published: 30th May 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court here today convicted 11 people in connection with the murder of gangster Farid Tanasha, an aide of underworld don Chhota Rajan, and awarded life imprisonment to six of them.

Special MCOCA Judge S M Bhosale convicted six of the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(1) of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for causing the death of a person and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The remaining five accused were convicted under section 3(2) of the MCOCA, for being members of an organised crime syndicate and aiding and abetting an offence.

They were sentenced to ten years in jail, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare said. Tanasha was shot dead at his residence in suburban Tilak Nagar on June 2, 2010. The prosecution had claimed that rival gangster Bharat Nepali ordered for Tanasha's killing.

The six convicts awarded life imprisonment are - Jafar Khan, Mohammad Sakib Khan, Raviprakash Singh, Pankaj Singh, Randhir Singh and Mohd Rafiq Shaikh.

The five sentenced to ten years imprisonment are - Ravindra Varerkar, Vishwanath Sethy, Dattatraya Bhakre, Rajendra Chavan and Dinesh Bhandari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farid Tanasha murder case Chhota Rajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners