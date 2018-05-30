11 convicted in gangster Farid Tanasha murder case, 6 get life imprisonment

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court here today convicted 11 people in connection with the murder of gangster Farid Tanasha, an aide of underworld don Chhota Rajan, and awarded life imprisonment to six of them.

Special MCOCA Judge S M Bhosale convicted six of the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(1) of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for causing the death of a person and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The remaining five accused were convicted under section 3(2) of the MCOCA, for being members of an organised crime syndicate and aiding and abetting an offence.

They were sentenced to ten years in jail, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare said. Tanasha was shot dead at his residence in suburban Tilak Nagar on June 2, 2010. The prosecution had claimed that rival gangster Bharat Nepali ordered for Tanasha's killing.

The six convicts awarded life imprisonment are - Jafar Khan, Mohammad Sakib Khan, Raviprakash Singh, Pankaj Singh, Randhir Singh and Mohd Rafiq Shaikh.

The five sentenced to ten years imprisonment are - Ravindra Varerkar, Vishwanath Sethy, Dattatraya Bhakre, Rajendra Chavan and Dinesh Bhandari.