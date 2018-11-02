Access to Mumbai Airport lounge temporarily unavailable: Jet Airways

By ANI

MUMBAI: Crisis-hit Jet Airways on Friday announced that complimentary access to the luxury lounge at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be "temporarily unavailable" for its passengers.

"Jet Airways wishes to inform that access to the GVK Lounge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai Terminal 2 is temporarily unavailable. The airline sincerely regrets the inconvenience to its loyal guests and seeks their understanding in the interim, even as it works to reinstate the complimentary access soon," the airlines' official statement mentioned.

The announcement by the cash-strapped airline came after a notice reportedly posted at the GVK, which is the first airport lounge to have made luxury accessible to only First class and Business class travellers, informed passengers that complimentary access to the lounge is not available for Jet Airways customers only.

Jet Airways, on Thursday, had said that they would pay the second 25 per cent installment of September salary to pilots, engineers and senior management on Friday.

"We would like to inform you that another 25 per cent of your September 2018 salary is being remitted tomorrow. We sincerely acknowledge your unwavering support and commitment to the organisation and remain hopeful of overcoming these challenging times soon. Please be reassured that every possible effort is being made to release the remaining amount at the earliest and the Company remains committed to honour its obligations," an official statement read.