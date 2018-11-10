Home Cities Mumbai

This time Ariana Grande's 'Thank you, next' inspires Mumbai police's meme

Twitterati were quick to turn the line 'One taught me to love, one taught me patience and one taught me pain' into hilarious memes.

Published: 10th November 2018 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

American pop singer Ariana Grande's latest song 'Thank you, next' has inspired the Mumbai police to join the meme-game. The singer had released the single 30 minutes prior to her live show, after her ex-boyfriend mocked her on her unsuccessful relationships.

Although the song itself became viral, one particular line caught the eyes of the meme creators and has become viral. Twitterati were quick to turn the line "One taught me to love, one taught me patience and one taught me pain" into memes.

Even Indians, including the Mumbai Police, have started using it and some of the memes are hilarious.

The Mumbai police have used pictures of school girls at a zebra crossing, a traffic police and a family travelling in a two-wheeler without helmets and the rider using a mobile phone, to highlight road safety. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ariana Grande Mumbai police Meme Thank you next

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp