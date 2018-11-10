This time Ariana Grande's 'Thank you, next' inspires Mumbai police's meme
Twitterati were quick to turn the line 'One taught me to love, one taught me patience and one taught me pain' into hilarious memes.
American pop singer Ariana Grande's latest song 'Thank you, next' has inspired the Mumbai police to join the meme-game. The singer had released the single 30 minutes prior to her live show, after her ex-boyfriend mocked her on her unsuccessful relationships.
Although the song itself became viral, one particular line caught the eyes of the meme creators and has become viral. Twitterati were quick to turn the line "One taught me to love, one taught me patience and one taught me pain" into memes.
Even Indians, including the Mumbai Police, have started using it and some of the memes are hilarious.
The Mumbai police have used pictures of school girls at a zebra crossing, a traffic police and a family travelling in a two-wheeler without helmets and the rider using a mobile phone, to highlight road safety.
