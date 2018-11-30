Mumbai woman arrested for 'sexually assaulting' her 17-year-old husband

By Online Desk

A 22-year-old woman, residing in Mumbai's Buddha Colony area in Kurla, was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) on charges of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old husband.

However, the woman claimed that her relationship with her husband was consensual. She said that they even have a five-month-old daughter from the relationship.

According to TOI, the minor boy's mother, who resided in the same area, had filed a police complaint on December 2017 where she alleged that the woman, who met her son two years ago, had tempted him into having a relationship with her.

The complainant also mentioned that the young woman, who married the boy on November 8, 2017, came to the latter's house at 10 pm on two weeks after the marriage along with her parents and brother.

"She claimed to have married my son and demanded to stay with us in our house which I refused," the woman said in her complaint, adding, the woman had earlier married twice and is a divorcee.

Following the opposition by the boy's family, the woman threatened to harm herself and left the house. The boy too followed her. They never returned.

The boy's mother claimed that ever since the boy entered into a relationship with the woman, he had been under huge stress as the latter always threatened of committing suicide. This is the very reason why he failed Class X exams, the boy's mother claimed.

According to the police, the accused has requested a bail whose order is expected on Friday evening. The court allowed the woman, now lodged in Byculla jail, to take custody of her baby.

The accused claimed that her husband couldn't be just 17-years-old as he has an elder sister who is 18. It is impossible for any mother to conceive two kids within one year's span, she said.

Apart from slapping sections under PoCSO, the police also booked her under Article 359 of the IPC for kidnapping and criminal intimidation.