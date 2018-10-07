Home Cities Mumbai

Part of foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A BMC Disaster Control Room official said that the FOB was being dismantled by the Public Works Department when the incident happened at around 4pm Sunday.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy traffic jam on Vashi Mankurdh creek bridge while a crane removed a damaged foot over bridge near Mankurd over turned in Navi Mumbai Sunday Oct 07 2018. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: A portion of a foot overbridge Sunday collapsed near Mankhurd on Sion-Panvel Highway, civic officials said, adding that no was injured in the incident.

He said that two cranes were deployed to dismantle the steel structure of the FOB and one of the cranes tipped over, leading to the incident.

"No injuries have been reported so far. The debris is being cleared and the incident caused traffic snarls on the arterial road," the official said.

Traffic police asked motorists travelling to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to take alternate routes.

