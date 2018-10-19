Home Cities Mumbai

Bombay High Court rules in favor of ban on DJ and loud music in public place

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled in favor of ban on DJ and loud music in public places while rejecting the PIL filed by Professional Audio and Light Association (PALA), the umbrella body comprising people who supply DJ and sound systems for functions in Maharashtra.

The PIL had argued against the ban citing the end of festive season. However, the public prosecutor had opposed the proposal saying that around 75 per cent of noise pollution cases filed in the state are related to the use of DJ and similar High Decibel sound systems in the public places.

The case was heard before the bench comprising of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice K K Sonawane. The court had ruled in favor of the ban last month stating that there is no mention in the entire petition as to what is the output level of the sound systems that the petitioners want to use though the petitioners have been stating that the output had been within the permissible limits as per the noise pollution rules.

The court had also rejected other arguments by the PALA while saying that:"We are not willing to accept the arguments that the ambient noise levels in many cities have exceeded permissible limit, therefore, DJ systems should be permitted which cause only a marginal increase in the ambient permissible limits. It is not possible to grant blanket protection to the petitioners permitting them to use DJ sound systems without there being any specifications before us."

