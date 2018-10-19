Home Cities Mumbai

No 2014-like wave in the country now: Shiv Sena ​president ​Uddhav Thackeray 

In another dig at the BJP leadership, he said 'Shani' (Saturn) and 'Mangal' (Mars) have become problem-creators in the country's horoscope.

Published: 19th October 2018 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In an apparent dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said Thursday that there was no "wave" in the country like the one in 2014.

In 2014, the BJP's success in Lok Sabha elections had been widely attributed to a "Modi wave".

Thackeray was addressing party workers at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here.

"There is no wave as it was in 2014," he said, suggesting that the BJP would not be able to replicate its 2014 success in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In another dig at the BJP leadership, he said "Shani" (Saturn) and "Mangal" (Mars) have become problem-creators in the country's horoscope.

"You know who am I talking about," he told the crowd, without elaborating further.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray  Modi wave NDA BJP Narendra Modi Shiv Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp