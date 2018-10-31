Apart from Ram Mandir, environment, water conservation on RSS agenda

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While reiterating the RSS stand for a law or an ordinance enabling construction of Ram mandir, RSS joint general secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya on Wednesday said that the the RSS top brass meet that started here today shall also discuss issues like environment protection and water conservation.

"Consuction of Ram mandir is a matter of national pride," Vaidya said.

He was speaking to media after inauguration of the three-day long Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarani Mandal meet (Executive commitee meeting) at Keshav Shrusti at Uttan in Bhayender, nearly 40 kms from Mumbai.

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the meet attended by about 350 representatives from across the nation.

"We will discuss the measures to spread awareness in the society on protection of environment and water conservation. The swayamsevaks will take these topics to the society," Vaidya said.

He Said that the Sangh has undertaken several initiatives since 2010 to expand its horizon. Today, there are around 55,000 shakhas from Ladakh to Andaman and Tripura. Sangh work is spread across 850 districts and 6,000 talukas (these are the districts and talukas under the Sangh structure not the government set up). Sangh shakhas are running regularly at 90 percent places. In Sangh structure, 10 to 12 villages fall under one mandal. There are such 56,000 mandals which have connected the villages to each other. Sangh has its existence in 58 percent of these mandals so far.

In last three years, there is 5 percent increase in the number of mandals and 3 percent in the shakhas. In all, around 31,000 towns have shakhas. Out of them 82 percent are in rural areas whereas 18 percent are in urban areas.

Vaidya said that Sangh has mulled an idea to train swayamsevaks to tackle natural calamities. The syamsevaks dedicatedly work in the natural calamities but they are not trained for it. In this meeting, there will discussion on how to train them to tackle the calamities. At present, Sangh is running 1.5 lakh social projects. "We are conducting survey of the swayamsevaks across the country to know their inclination towards social work. We will also discuss how to connect them to several projects as per their inclination."

He said that Sangh has set a goal to give priority to protection of Indian cows, cow oriented farming and cow health. Brazil and New Zealand have already recognised its values.

"We have started an extension work in this regard after 2010. There are 1500 new cow shelters set up by now. There are experiments going on cow urine and dung at the various cow research institutes," he said.

Vaidya informed that rural development activities are going on since 1998. Their effect is visible in 600 villages. We have launched a similar kind of work in other 2000 villages based on the results of these 600 villages.

Sangh has undertaken an important work in the form of an activity called as Kutumb Prabodhan. The families are being scattered now-a-days. The Sangh is concerned on how to keep the families together.