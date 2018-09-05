Flyover in Thane closed after spotting cracks

Home Cities Mumbai

A 'crater' was formed on the bridge after some of its cement plaster fell off, an official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Coporation's disaster control cell said.

THANE: A flyover in the Bhiwandi powerloom town here in Maharashtra developed cracks and was closed Wednesday for vehicular traffic, an official said.

Incidentally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had travelled Monday on the bridge during his visit to the town to attend the 'Dahi Handi' festival.

A slab of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover developed cracks.

A 'crater' was formed on the bridge after some of its cement plaster fell off, an official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Coporation's disaster control cell said.

Some of the iron rods on the bridge were also dangling precariously, he said.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Manohar Hirey and disaster cell chief Suresh Gaikwad conducted an inspection of the flyover Wednesday morning.

 

