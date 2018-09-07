Maharashtra: Bangladeshi national arrested for trafficking women, minors

By PTI

THANE: A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly trafficking minors and women as well as sending money to the neighbouring country through hawala routes, Palghar police said Friday.

Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said that Mohammad Saidul Muslim Shaikh (38) hailing from Bangladesh was arrested from Manpada in Dombivali area of neighbouring Thane district.

Shaikh has cases registered against his name in Nagpada and DB Marg police stations in Mumbai as well as in Virar, Tulinj and Palghar, he said.

Shaikh is accused of bringing women as well as minor girls from Bangladesh under the pretext of getting them jobs and then pushing them into the flesh trade as well as using hawala routes to transfer money, the official said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, the official informed.