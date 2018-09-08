Missing bank executive's car with blood stains on rear seat​ found in Navi Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The car of a 39-year-old bank executive, missing since Wednesday, was found abandoned in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat, said police Saturday.

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening, a police official said.

As he did not return home till late night, his family members approached the N M Joshi Marg Police Station in Central Mumbai and lodged a missing person complaint, he said.

Yesterday, Sanghavi's car, which he used to travel to his office, was found abandoned near a high rise building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car, he said.

The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case, the official said.

CCTV footages of relevant sports in the two cities and Sanghavi's phone call records are being analysed for clues, he said, adding the police were exploring all angles.

"Our first priority is to locate the missing person," the official added.