Missing HDFC Bank senior official Siddharth Sanghvi's body found in Mumbai, probe underway

By ANI

MUMBAI: The body of the HDFC Bank's vice president Siddharth Sanghvi, who went missing on September 5, has been found, police said on Monday.

The cops are probing the murder angle and have apprehended one Sarfaraz Shaikh. They are further investigating the matter.

The 39-year-old banker had left his office in the Kamala Mills area here at 7:30 pm on September 5, and had been missing since then.

Subsequently, his kin registered a complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station, following which the investigation into the matter was initiated.