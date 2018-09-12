Home Cities Mumbai

Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Mumbai, fireman injured

A fireman received burn injuries while dousing the flames and was rushed to hospital.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire engulfed an industrial unit in suburban Andheri in the wee hours Wednesday, a civic official said.

A fireman received burn injuries while dousing the flames and was rushed to hospital.

The blaze erupted around 2 am at the commercial unit located in the SEEPZ industrial area at Marol in Andheri, the official said.

Firefighting engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 6 am, he said.

Fireman Shivkumar Suryakant Satarval, 25, suffered burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to the Cooper Hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, he said.

No one was present inside the unit at the time of the fire, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

There have been a number of fire incidents in residential buildings and industrial units in Mumbai in the last few months.

A blaze occurred Tuesday on the second floor of a commercial building situated in Madhur Industrial Estate in Andheri, injuring a firefighter.

On September 4, a commercial unit in suburban Malad caught fire, but no casualty was reported.

On August 22, a fire occurred on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar area, killing four people and injuring 16 others.

On August 27, a blaze engulfed a three-storey residential building in Parel area, but there was no casualty.

On August 5, a fire at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Tardeo area of south Mumbai destroyed hundreds of documents and other items, but no one was injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andheri fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Indian Army organises free computer course for youth
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru