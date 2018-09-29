Home Cities Mumbai

Commuters, politicians pay tribute on first anniversary of Prabhadevi railway station stampede

The station, when the stampede happened on a narrow railway foot overbridge on September 29 last year, was called Elphinstone Road station.

A photograph of the stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Commuters and politicians Saturday paid tribute on the first anniversary of the stampede at Prabhadevi railway station here which killed 23 commuters.

A rumour about the overbridge "collapsing" sparked panic among morning peak-hour commuters on a rainy day, leading to people rushing towards its staircase with several of them slipping on the wet steps and falling over one another.

Apart from suburban train commuters, Congress leader Sachin Sawant Friday night visited the station, along with relatives of some of the victims of the mishap, and paid tribute by lighting candles.

He alleged that the railways had learnt nothing from the tragedy.

Prabhadevi station and its Central Railway counterpart Parel, which are linked by foot overbridges, are among the fastest growing suburban stations in the city thanks to mill areas around it changing into swanky commercial complexes employing thousands.

Since the tragedy, the railways have opened a foot overbridge connecting Prabhadevi and Parel on the northern end of Prabhadevi while engineers from the Indian Army built an FOB on the northern end of Parel station.

Elphinstone Station Stampede

