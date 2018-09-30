Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai cops, local residents chase down car involved in hit-and-run

The driver, identified as Mehboob Alam, was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, police said

By PTI

MUMBAI: A high-end car was chased down and its driver nabbed in the early hours Sunday after the vehicle hit two people in Reay Road area of Mumbai, police said.

The driver, identified as Mehboob Alam (32), was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, police said.

Around an hour past midnight, Alam hit two people who were sitting on a parked two-wheeler in Reay Road, leaving them with minor injuries, and then sped off, the official said.

Eye-witnesses raised an alarm and several motorists on the spot gave chase while some of them informed Byculla police station, the official said.

A police vehicle arrived and tailed Alam's car till it was intercepted and forced to halt at RAK Marg area in suburban Wadala in south central Mumbai, the official added.

Local residents thrashed Alam before police took him away, an official said.

Investigations have revealed that the owner of the luxury car is currently abroad and further information on him was being ascertained, he said.

Alam, meanwhile, has been booked for rash driving and other offences under the Motor Vehicles Act as well as the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

