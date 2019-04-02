Home Cities Mumbai

Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's Mumbai flat auctioned for Rs 1.80 crore

The flat was sold after Haseena Parkar's relatives failed to prove that the property was bought from money acquired through legal sources.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A flat of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar here was auctioned for Rs 1.80 crore Monday, an official said.

The auction of the flat, located at Nagpada in upscale South Mumbai, took place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan hall here under the SAFEMA Act (Smuggling And Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act), he said.

However, the name of the winner was not disclosed.

READ HERE | Dawood Ibrahim's Masulla Building auctioned to Saifee Trust for Rs 3.5 crore

"The winner had participated in the auction through sealed tender process, where we got the highest price for the flat (Rs 1.80 crore). Whereas in public auction, we got a price of Rs 1.70 crore for the flat," R N D'souza, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax Department, said.

The flat, which has an area of 600 square feet, had a base price of Rs 1.69 crore, he said.

The flat was sold after Haseena Parkar's relatives failed to prove that the property was bought from money acquired through legal sources, another official said.

The flat was attached after a Supreme Court's order to confiscate seven properties of Dawood, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, in Nagpada, he said.

The SAFEMA Act provides for forfeiture of "illegally acquired properties" of smugglers and foreign exchange manipulators and their relatives.

It was in this apartment in the Gorden Hall building that Haseena Parkar (55), the youngest sister among Dawood's 11 siblings, breathed her last in 2014.

READ | Dawood Ibrahim's former aide Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh dies in Mumbai hospital

It is also said that Dawood stayed in this flat before fleeing India prior to the 1993 serial blasts.

Haseena Parkar was married to one Ismail Parkar, who was killed allegedly by gangsters owing allegiance to Arun Gawli, a rival of Dawood.

After his murder, Haseena Parkar got associated with the organised crime syndicate left behind by her brother, a designated global terrorist believed to be currently residing in Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dawood Ibrahim Haseena Parkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp