Home Cities Mumbai

Man rapes, impregnates 15-year-old stepdaughter, gets 14-year jail

The intimidated girl kept mum until she was taken to the hospital by her mother upon finding out about her menstrual irregularities where she was found to be pregnant.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A 53-year-old resident of Mumbai's Sewree was sentenced to 14 years in jail by a special POCSO court for raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter in 2017.

The accused was found guilty under Sections 6 (aggravated sexual assault) and Section 10 (molestation) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and section 328 (intoxication) of the IPC.

The incident came intio light when the girl, who was a class VII student, was tested positive following a pregnancy test. Later, a DNA test returned positive, nailing the accused.

According to police, the accused would come home in the pretext to have lunch when the girl's mother used to be away at work. He would sedate 
fruit juice and vada pav and offer them. Once she comes under the influence of drugs, he would rape her.

The accused would also give pocket money to her siblings to go out, the prosecution stated.

Upon finding it difficult to wake up after long hours, the survivor one day refused to drink the juice offered and realised that her stepfather was imposing himself on her. When the survivor protetsted, the accused  threatened to kill her mother. He also warned not to make the affair public as it will only blemish her character.

The girl kept mum until she was taken to the hospital by her mother who found she was having irregular periods. Though the girl was reluctant to speak out initially, she revealed the truth when the doctors said her mother will go to jail if she did not tell them what really happened.

The prosection examined twelve witnesses including the survivor, her mother and medical officer all of whom supported the case.

A DNA medical test returned positive, nailing the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rape Minor rape Mumbai crime Stepfather rape Stepdaughter raped POCSO Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp