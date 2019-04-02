Man rapes, impregnates 15-year-old stepdaughter, gets 14-year jail

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A 53-year-old resident of Mumbai's Sewree was sentenced to 14 years in jail by a special POCSO court for raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter in 2017.

The accused was found guilty under Sections 6 (aggravated sexual assault) and Section 10 (molestation) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and section 328 (intoxication) of the IPC.

The incident came intio light when the girl, who was a class VII student, was tested positive following a pregnancy test. Later, a DNA test returned positive, nailing the accused.

According to police, the accused would come home in the pretext to have lunch when the girl's mother used to be away at work. He would sedate

fruit juice and vada pav and offer them. Once she comes under the influence of drugs, he would rape her.

The accused would also give pocket money to her siblings to go out, the prosecution stated.

Upon finding it difficult to wake up after long hours, the survivor one day refused to drink the juice offered and realised that her stepfather was imposing himself on her. When the survivor protetsted, the accused threatened to kill her mother. He also warned not to make the affair public as it will only blemish her character.

The girl kept mum until she was taken to the hospital by her mother who found she was having irregular periods. Though the girl was reluctant to speak out initially, she revealed the truth when the doctors said her mother will go to jail if she did not tell them what really happened.

The prosection examined twelve witnesses including the survivor, her mother and medical officer all of whom supported the case.

A DNA medical test returned positive, nailing the accused.