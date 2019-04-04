Denied entry in local train, women stage 'rail roko' at Diva

By PTI

MUMBAI: Suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR) were briefly disrupted on Thursday morning as some women passengers held a 'rail roko' protest at Diva station after failing to gain entry into the crowded compartments, an official said.

The incident took place around 7 am when a fast local heading to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) reached Diva station.

"Some women commuters were waiting on the platform to board the local train. However, when it arrived, they could not enter the compartment as some women were standing at the doors, blocking the entry of others," the official said.

"Some women, who could not board the local, asked the motorman to stop the train and jumped onto the tracks to stage a 'rail roko', which disrupted the services for a few minutes," he added.

After the security personnel intervened, the women gave up the protest and the train proceeded.