Fire breaks out at Mumbai club, six employees injured 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Six workers were injured in a fire at a club at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

A fire broke out at Emerald Club at Royal Palm Estate at 10.12 am, he said.

A team of fire brigade personnel was sent immediately, but before they could douse the flames by 10.50 am, six people -- workers engaged in renovation job -- were injured, one of them suffering 80 per cent burn injuries, he said.

All the injured were admitted to a hospital in Airoli, he said.

"Prime facie the fire seems to have been caused by a short circuit," the official added.

Two days ago, a massive fire had broken out at a `sort centre' of e-commerce giant Amazon in suburban Andheri (East), though nobody was injured in the incident.

Amazon India said in a statement that the fire was quickly extinguished, and out of caution it has closed the building for now and moved the operations to another building.