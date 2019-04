By ANI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon here in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Approximately 12 fire tenders were rushed to douse the flame which broke out at around 2:30 am.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited.