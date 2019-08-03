Home Cities Mumbai

Extremely heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai, holiday for schools and colleges

The IMD cautioned people, saying heavy rainfall warning on a "very-high-tide day" (Saturday) is "not a good combination".

Published: 03rd August 2019

Mumbai rains June 24 2018

Suburban trains chug on water-logged tracks during heavy rains in Mumbai (File | PTI)

MUMBAI/THANE: Incessant rains lashed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Saturday and the India Meteorological Department said more heavy rainfall is expected in the metropolis during the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to declare a holiday in schools and colleges.

In neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, heavy rains disrupted normal life.

One person was electrocuted in Thane city while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Mumbra in the district, officials said.

The unceasing downpour in Palghar district prompted authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued an advisory asking Mumbai residents to not venture into the sea or in water-logged areas in view of the IMD warning.

"The IMD gave a warning of extremely heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours from 1 pm on August 3. Citizens should avoid venturing around sea also at water-logged areas," the civic body said in a statement.

BMC said in a tweet that a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology (IMD Mumbai) KS Hosalikar tweeted intense rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane and Navy Mumbai in 24-36 hours.

"The highest high tide of the four monsoon months is also today of 4.90 metres at afternoon, exactly during the period when IMD has forecast intense rains for the city. Heavy rainfall warnings on very high tide day in Mumbai is not a good combination. Please avoid outing, beaches," he said in another tweet.

Overnight rains in Mumbai and its suburbs led to water-logging in several areas.

Water-logging on tracks disrupted the suburban train services, as locals of the Central and Harbour routes were running behind schedule by 15 minutes.

In the afternoon, the services between Kurla and Sion were suspended due to a rise in water level and high tide.

However, flight operations at the Mumbai airport were not impacted, an airport official said.

"Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some paces, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar," a senior official of the BMC said.

Chief spokesperson of the Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, said suburban trains were running with "cautious speed".

"Due to high tide and water level increase, suburban services between Kurla-Sion and between Kurla-Chunabhatti on the Harbour line have been suspended," he said.

Mumbai police advised people to take precautions.

"As per the weather forecast, intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs. We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of any emergency. Take care Mumbai," it tweeted.

Due to overnight rainfall in Thane district, roads and nullahs in some area were flooded.

The rainwater entered a few housing societies and swept away vehicles, officials said.

Low-lying areas in Thane city were affected the most and parking areas were flooded.

Schools in Thane declared a holiday due to heavy rains.

Buses and autos were not plying due to flooding, the officials said.

In Palghar district, several villages were marooned as the roads connecting them were flooded.

A video showed some cattle getting swept away in the water.

Palghar District Collector Kailas Shinde said the weather department has forecast heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday.

He said a holiday was declared for all the educational institutions in the district.

