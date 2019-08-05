Home Cities Mumbai

IMD predicts heavy showers in Mumbai in coming days

Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai on Monday predicted intermittent and heavy rains at isolated places across Mumbai.

Published: 05th August 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rainfall

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai on Monday predicted intermittent and heavy rains at isolated places across the city.

"Light to moderate rainfall very likely in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg," the IMD said on Monday.

According to the IMD, there will be a high tide of 4.65 metres at 15:14 hrs and a low tide of 0.87 metres at 21:18 hrs.

"Strong winds, with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north, central and southwest Arabian Sea; central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Andaman coast," the IMD added.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea in these areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to hover around 27.5 degrees Celsius and 24.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received moderate to heavy showers in last the 24 hours. The areas that received rain showers have been marked with a pink bubble.

ALSO READ: Rain hits life in Mumbai; hundreds stranded at LTT Railway station

IMD has predicted light to moderate rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Nasik for the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas have been predicted in Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad.

The weather body has issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for August 4. A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Overnight heavy rainfall inundated several areas and waterlogged streets in the city. Kalyan railway station was waterlogged following incessant rain which affected the daily commuters in the capital city. Six trains were canceled and an equal number of trains were diverted while one train had been short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to the Central Railways.

In the Nala Sopara area of the city, water entered the houses of people, while the streets were also waterlogged near JJ Hospital in Nagpada.

Many other places in the state are also witnessing heavy rainfall.

Incessant rainfall caused flooding at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik while the Raigad Police shifted 63 people of Sonyachi Vaadi village in the Raigad district to safer places using boats as water entered their houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai rains Mumbai climate
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp