Mumbai rains: Suburban train services resume partially after 11-hour break

Suburban train services in Mumbai and adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts resumed late Sunday evening after an 11-hour break due to heavy rains, officials said.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters walk on railway tracks after the local train services were disrupted due heavy monsoon rains hit the local train services in Thane. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Suburban train services in Mumbai and adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts resumed late Sunday evening after an 11-hour break due to heavy rains, officials said.

Central Railway (CR) services folded up in the morning due to water-logging on the tracks in Sion and Kurla. Its Harbour service, which was also shut for most part of the day due to water-logging, also started between CSMT and Wadala, and Mankhurd and Panvel in the evening, an CR official said.

Kalyan-Badlapur suburban rail services on Central Railway resumed as rains took a break. However, Badlapur-Karjat services are still not operational. Heavy rains were reported from parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region in addition to that landslide in Khandala Ghat led to shut down of Mumbai-Pune rail services once again.

Due to heavy rainfall, water logging and landslide between Apta and Jite section over Central Railway, several services on Konkan Railway were cancelled, short terminated, diverted or rescheduled on Monday. Central Railways, in a statement, said a major incident was averted due to alertness of the patrolman, driver and assistant driver of the Rajdhani Express which was in the vicinity after a boulder fell in Jite.
In a statement late Sunday night, CR said depending on weather conditions on Monday, it would run services from CSMT to Kalyan, Goregaon and Panvel, as well as Thane-Panvel and 4th corridor to Kharkopar.

Train services from Kalyan to Badlapur and Kasara will be decided on Monday morning while services beyond Badlapur will not be possible on Monday due to large scale damage to tracks, CR said. The MeT department has predicted “better weather” in the region in coming days.

With PTI inputs

