'Whose eggs are those?': Twitter explodes as man says Mumbai hotel charged Rs 1700 for boiled eggs

By Online Desk

A month after actor Rahul Bose tweeted about the JW Marriott Hotel in Chandigarh billing him Rs 442 for two bananas, a similar post has gone viral on the microblogging site in which Rs 1700 was seen charged for for two boiled eggs.

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

Rahul was tagged by @KartikDhar in the post in which he exposed the jaw-dropping price for the simple recipe. He claims the bill to be from Mumbai's luxury-hotel 'Four Seasons,' and the company's official handle was also tagged in the post. The bill also shows the rate of some other items, including omelette, which has been charged Rs 850, and diet coke, which costs Rs 260.

Though it is not clear whether there will be an "Aandolan" (protest) against the astonishing prices, as Kartik demands in the post, a lot of people have noticed it already as the tweet has received several hilarious comments from various parts of the country. Here are a few:

Chicken must be from very rich family... — Bhushan (@bhushan87404847) August 10, 2019

It is equivalent to my breakfast budget for four seasons. — Toronto Dreams (@TorontoDreams) August 11, 2019

I think they should charge MRP only. I'm willing to bring salt, oil and pepper from home. Even pay 5 rupees for gas cost. — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) August 11, 2019