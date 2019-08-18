Spa sex racket busted in Mumbai; six Thai women rescued

By PTI

MUMBAI: The crime branch has busted a sex racket being operated from a spa centre in suburban Vile Parle and rescued six Thai women after conducting a raid, police said, adding the owner and the manager have been arrested.

Sleuths of unit-9 of crime branch seized Rs 1.23 lakh, a laptop, a swipe machine, three voucher books and some documents from 'The Thai Villa', located at Rishi Building on Dixit Road, on Saturday evening, an official said on Sunday.

The rescued women were found to be in possession of tourist and business visas, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Vile Parle police are investigating the case.