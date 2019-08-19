Prostitution racket busted in Mumbai, six Thai women rescued

By ANI

MUMBAI: Six girls of Thai nationality were rescued after Metropolitan police raided a spa and busted a sex racket operating from an upscale Mumbai locality on Sunday.

The prostitution racket operating in the garb of a 'Thai spa' was busted after the police raided its premises located in posh Vile Parle area of the east Mumbai on August 17 following a tip-off from a source.

During the raid, the police discovered that owners- Shura Khan and Sumit Singhania, in connivance with the manager of the spa were running a prostitution racket.

The police said that the victims were residing here on tourist and business visa.

Police also recovered some cash during the raid and seized the spa. The rescued girls were handed over to the police for further investigation.

A case under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered at Vile Parle police station. Further investigation in the matter is underway.