Man accused of molesting multiple minor held in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man, who allegedly molested minor girls on multiple occasions in Mumbai, has been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Sachin Anant Shama, a resident of Bhatwadi area in suburban Ghatkopar, used to lure the girls by offering them chocolates and ice cream, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed him from Ghatkopar last Thursday, he said.

The parents of a 10 year-old-girl recently complained to the police that an unidentified person tried to molest her on August 13 by taking her to an isolated place in Bhatwadi while she was returning from her dance classes, he said.

They said the culprit lured the girl with chocolate. As the girl started crying loudly, the accused fled the spot, he said.

A passer-by then rescued the girl and took her to her parents, who were searching for her.

The girl informed her parents about the incident following which they approached the police who registered an offence under Indian Penal Code Section 354-B (assault or use of force with an intention to disrobe a woman) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The police, while analysing CCTV footage of the area, identified Shama as a suspect and launched a search for him, he said, adding that they later managed to arrest him.

"During interrogation, it came to light that the accused committed five such offences using the same modus operandi of luring minor girls with chocolates and ice cream," the official said.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till August 29, he added.