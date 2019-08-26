Home Cities Mumbai

Man accused of molesting multiple minor held in Mumbai

Sachin Anant Shama, a resident of Bhatwadi area in suburban Ghatkopar, used to lure the girls by offering them chocolates and ice cream, he said.

Published: 26th August 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man, who allegedly molested minor girls on multiple occasions in Mumbai, has been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Sachin Anant Shama, a resident of Bhatwadi area in suburban Ghatkopar, used to lure the girls by offering them chocolates and ice cream, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed him from Ghatkopar last Thursday, he said.

The parents of a 10 year-old-girl recently complained to the police that an unidentified person tried to molest her on August 13 by taking her to an isolated place in Bhatwadi while she was returning from her dance classes, he said.

They said the culprit lured the girl with chocolate. As the girl started crying loudly, the accused fled the spot, he said.

A passer-by then rescued the girl and took her to her parents, who were searching for her.

The girl informed her parents about the incident following which they approached the police who registered an offence under Indian Penal Code Section 354-B (assault or use of force with an intention to disrobe a woman) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The police, while analysing CCTV footage of the area, identified Shama as a suspect and launched a search for him, he said, adding that they later managed to arrest him.

"During interrogation, it came to light that the accused committed five such offences using the same modus operandi of luring minor girls with chocolates and ice cream," the official said.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till August 29, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai man Molestation Sexual harassment
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp