Aspiring actress commits suicide by jumping off terrace of Mumbai apartment

By ANI

MUMBAI: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment here in Oshiwara late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi. Reportedly, she was an aspiring actress. Punjabi had been trying to get into the cinema world for a long time without any success.

Talking about the incident, Bipin Kumar Thakur, a security guard employed at the apartment where the woman was residing said, "It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived."

Police said the woman was mentally disturbed. Reportedly, the girl used to have frequent fights with her mother. Earlier too, she had tried to commit suicide twice but was saved in time.

Oshiwara police is investigating the case.

When in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 or health department’s helpline for Sneha helpline for counselling.