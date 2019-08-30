Home Cities Mumbai

Aspiring actress Pearl Punjabi jumps to death from Mumbai high-rise

Pearl Punjabi was under depression and mental stress since the last few months due to which she may have taken the extreme step.

Published: 30th August 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 11:47 PM

Actress Pearl Punjabi

Actress Pearl Punjabi (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Battling depression, a 31-year- old aspiring actress allegedly ended her life on Friday by jumping off the terrace of a high-rise building here, police said.

The actress, Pearl Punjabi, went to the terrace of Kenwood Apartment in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Oshiwara, where he lived, and jumped off in the wee hours, an official said.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Punjabi was under depression and mental stress since the last few months due to which she may have taken the extreme step, a second official said.

However, the exact cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Oshiwara police station and a probe is underway, the second official said.

Pearl was suffering from depression. We would request some privacy and allow the family to grieve in peace, said a family member of the actor.

