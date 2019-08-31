Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve gets three months' extension ahead of polls

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve has been given a three months' extension as "a special case in public interest", a Maharashtra government official said here on Friday.

The development comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October this year.

The appointments committee of the state cabinet approved the proposal of Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday and issued the extension order, the official said.

Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had taken over as Mumbai police commissioner on February 28 this year.

He was set to retire on Saturday.

Barve took over as Mumbai police chief on February 28 this year, succeeding Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who is now Maharashtra police chief.

The senior IPS officer was previously the director general of the Anti Corruption Bureau, Maharashtra.

He has also held the posts of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) as well as an additional charge as head of the State Intelligence Department.

Barve was part of a special team that investigated Abdul Karim Telgi.

He was awarded the Presidents Police Medal in 2006.