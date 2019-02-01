Mumbai couple's PUBG-themed wedding photoshoot goes viral following ban debate

By Online Desk

Software engineer Aakash B Jain and Cipla employee Sonali Bomble's recent pre-wedding shoot has gone viral on social media. Reason - an unprecedented call for a ban on a popular online game.

Educational institutions and other establishments around the country are demanding a ban on online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PubG), due to its influence on students and employees.

Young men and women are "addicted" to the shooter game, spending hours playing it with other users worldwide. Cries for a ban on the game has ignited counter-campaigns from the pro-PUBG camp as well.

Teenagers and youngsters, who love the game are looking for creative ways to express their support and love for the multi-player online game created by South Korea's Bluehole developers.

Mumbaikar Aakash admits that it is his "addiction" for the game that made him ask photographer Harsh Salvi to do the photoshoot based on PUBG. Though the album received good remarks within days of release, he never expected it go viral on the internet, he said.

"I was surprised when he demanded me to plan a shoot based on PUBG. Fortunately, the results were better than I thought and went viral. I am getting a lot of phone calls demanding albums of the same theme," said Harsh, a Mumbai based photographer.

The album presents the couple as players besides a "drop box" at Erangel - one of the four maps available in the game. The duo poses for photos dressed in typical PubG player attires, including the "Level 1 biker helmets".

All photos were shot in such a way that PubG players can easily relate to it. While the duo is seen drinking energy drinks in one picture, Aakash is seen holding a frying pan (a weapon in the gun that no bullet can penetrate) which reads she 'She said Yes.' He can also be seen holding a sniper rifle while Sonali is given a revolver.

PubG has stockpiled so much of controversy in recent times, mainly accused of influencing the users so much that their mental and physical health are destabilized.

Earlier in January, a fitness trainer in Jammu and Kashmir was hospitalised for hitting himself with blows while playing the game. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on January 20 had asked Governor Satya Pal Naik to ban the game with immediate effect considering students performing poorly in the recently conducted class X and XII board exams.

The Gujarat government was next in line, who issued a circular asking district authority to ensure a ban on the game. An 11-year-old from Maharashtra too, had found space in news for writing a four-page letter to the government, appealing for a ban on PUBG for promoting violence and cyberbullying.