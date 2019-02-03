Home Cities Mumbai

Husband and lover held within 24 hours for murder of wife and daughter in Mumbai

38-year-old Illias Sayyed murdered his wife and daughter after they learnt of his affair with his 22-year-old cousin.

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

The police team with the accused. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Online Desk

The Mumbai police on Friday solved the murder of a 34-year-old woman and her daughter within 24 hours by arresting the victim's husband and his lover. The victim, Tahsin Illias Hussain Sayyed and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Aliya were found dead with their throats slit inside a flat in Shahu Nagar area near Dharavi in Central Mumbai on Thursday morning.

According to the police, Illias Sayyed (38), the woman's husband, who worked in an embroidery company in Wadala was having an affair with his cousin Afreen Bano (22), who lived near Illias’s workplace. "Ever since Tahsin came to know of the love affair, she used to often quarrel with Illias," said Subhash Suryawanshi, Sr. Inspector (Shahu Nagar)  After one such fight, Illias, allegedly slit Tahsin's throat and when Aaliya witnessed it he was forced to slit the latter's throat also. 

After killing his wife, Illias met up with Afreen in Matunga and in order to cover up their crime, Afreen took a taxi to Illias’s building in a burqa and took the stairs to reach his apartment at 10th floor to avoid suspicion and witnesses. After entering the flat, Afreen allegedly sent a message to Illias via Tahsin's phone to make it appear that he was not present at the crime spot and that Tahsin was committing suicide at that point. After Afreen poured edible oil over the bodies and set them on fire, she left the flat.

“When neighbours saw smoke coming out from the exhaust fan of the flat, they broke open the door to find both the bodies with more than 50 degree burns and the throats slit,” said Suryawanshi adding that the body was sent to post-mortem as they were concluded to be dead on the spot.

According to the police, it was after Illias tried to give evasive replies that the police got suspicious and after sustained interrogation, he admitted to the crime. “Further investigation is on and we are trying to get more details,” said Suryawanshi who was a part of the investigative team supervised by Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order). According to reports, the married couple also had an elder daughter who was at school during the time of the crime.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai double murder Shahu Nagar woman and daughter murder Mumbai police Mumbai cousins affair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp