Husband and lover held within 24 hours for murder of wife and daughter in Mumbai

By Online Desk

The Mumbai police on Friday solved the murder of a 34-year-old woman and her daughter within 24 hours by arresting the victim's husband and his lover. The victim, Tahsin Illias Hussain Sayyed and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Aliya were found dead with their throats slit inside a flat in Shahu Nagar area near Dharavi in Central Mumbai on Thursday morning.

According to the police, Illias Sayyed (38), the woman's husband, who worked in an embroidery company in Wadala was having an affair with his cousin Afreen Bano (22), who lived near Illias’s workplace. "Ever since Tahsin came to know of the love affair, she used to often quarrel with Illias," said Subhash Suryawanshi, Sr. Inspector (Shahu Nagar) After one such fight, Illias, allegedly slit Tahsin's throat and when Aaliya witnessed it he was forced to slit the latter's throat also.

After killing his wife, Illias met up with Afreen in Matunga and in order to cover up their crime, Afreen took a taxi to Illias’s building in a burqa and took the stairs to reach his apartment at 10th floor to avoid suspicion and witnesses. After entering the flat, Afreen allegedly sent a message to Illias via Tahsin's phone to make it appear that he was not present at the crime spot and that Tahsin was committing suicide at that point. After Afreen poured edible oil over the bodies and set them on fire, she left the flat.

“When neighbours saw smoke coming out from the exhaust fan of the flat, they broke open the door to find both the bodies with more than 50 degree burns and the throats slit,” said Suryawanshi adding that the body was sent to post-mortem as they were concluded to be dead on the spot.

According to the police, it was after Illias tried to give evasive replies that the police got suspicious and after sustained interrogation, he admitted to the crime. “Further investigation is on and we are trying to get more details,” said Suryawanshi who was a part of the investigative team supervised by Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order). According to reports, the married couple also had an elder daughter who was at school during the time of the crime.

