Train services resume at Mumbai's Lower Parel Railway Station

As many as 205 local trains and 23 long-distance trains have been cancelled on Saturday due to the shutting down of the Railway Station.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai train

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The train services in Mumbai's Lower Parel Railway Station, which came to a halt for 11 hours for the demolition of Delisle Road Bridge, have resumed "before the scheduled time". 

"After completing the dismantling of Delisle ROB at Lower Parel and clearing its debris and girders during night long block, all lines have been opened between 8.15 am - 9.10 am, well before the schedule. The Fifth line was opened at 7.25 am. Now local trains running up to Churchgate," Western Railways CPRO said on Sunday.

The decision to demolish the 106-year-old bridge was taken following an audit by the Western Railways. It was found out, after the audit, that the bridge is in "shabby" and "dangerous" condition, after which the bridge was closed down in July last year.

Mumbai Mumbai train Lower Parel Railway Station

