Home Cities Mumbai

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde joins Congress

Despite the MNS once helping her, the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai actress felt that the Raj Thackeray-led party focused only on "Marathi-speaking" people.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde joins Congress under the watch of Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam

By PTI

MUMBAI: Television actor Shilpa Shinde on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of its Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam.

The actor, who was a winner of the 11th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, told reporters at the induction function that she wanted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister. "The Congress party has run the country for ages. This is why I decided to join it. Today, the country is in dire need of change and only the Congress can bring about this change," she said.

On a query about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which had supported her during her spat with the makers of a television serial after she was replaced in it, Shinde said the Raj Thackeray-led party focused only on "Marathi-speaking" people. "The Congress does not look at any caste or religion while extending a helping hand to those in need. However, the MNS only focuses on Marathi-speaking people. When I needed help, the MNS gave a Marathi angle to my plight," she claimed.

She added that she was keen to contest elections, but did not specify if it was for the Lok Sabha or the state Assembly, both of which are scheduled for this year. Nirupam said the country was unhappy with the current dispensation and people who believed in the core principles of the country were joining the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shilpa Shinde Maharashtra Congress Bigg Boss 11 winner Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS Marathi party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp