Railway TC arrested in Lonavala near Mumbai for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans

Abhijit Mulye

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A ticket collector from Central Railway was arrested on Friday in Lonavala near Mumbai for shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. While the railway administration has suspended the offender, Upendrakumar Shrivir Bahadur Singh, the court has sent him to police custody under charges of 'imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration'.

A group of citizens had gathered at the Shivaji Chowk to pay their respects to CRPF jawans who died during the terrorist attack at Pulwama and to condemn the attack when 39-year-old Singh, who was passing by, started shouting slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The police on duty immediately caught hold of the person and brought him to the police station. After statements from one of the citizens, the person was booked under relevant sections and produced before the court. "The court sent him to police custody till February 18," said Police inspector BR Patil from the Lonavala police station.

He also added that when it was revealed that the offender, who hails from Patna, works as a TC at Lonavala railway station, the railway authorities were told about the incident following which they said that Singh has been put under suspension with immediate effect. "Upendrakumar and investigations are underway to check whether he has links with any of the radical groups," he added.