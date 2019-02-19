Home Cities Mumbai

Dharavi Redevelopment Project awarded to Dubai-based Seclink Technology Corporation

With over half a million people crammed into 525 acres, Dharavi is probably one of the densest, largest and oldest informal settlements in the world.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

After numerous unsuccessful attempts over past several years, the ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project has now been awarded to Dubai-based Seclink Technology Corporation (STC). With the company backed by the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), funds are not likely to be the problem this time. However, getting local residents on board and effectively addressing the socio-economic fallout from such a massive project will be crucial to get the project moving, experts feel. 

With over half a million people crammed into 525 acres, Dharavi is probably one of the densest, largest and oldest informal settlements in the world. Located close to suburban railway stations and Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex business district, the value of the land alone is estimated at over `10,000 crore. The annual turnover of small industries thriving in the slums (from pottery and leather to textile and recycling) is estimated to be around `500 crore. However, attempts to redevelop this treasure trove bustling with human capital have been consistently marred by policy failures. 

The very first attempt to do so dates back to 1971. The ‘Slum Improvement Program (SIP)’ sought to provide basic amenities like water, electricity, sanitation and waste disposal to residents, but could not be taken up due the lack of reliable data. This is a problem that still exists 48 years later. 

Subsequent attempts like the one in 1975 to give it legitimate status, the World Bank-funded Slum Upgradation Program (SUP) in 1985 and the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme (SRS) of 1995 had failed to make any significant contribution until 2004’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) was proposed. While the SRS scheme introduced the idea of providing in situ formal housing, the 2004 project took it to next level promising 300 sq ft houses in apartment towers. But, none of these have seen the light of 
day yet. 

Some hurdles like lack of adequate data and land titles in Dharavi, which led to inordinate delays and escalating expenses, have been examined several times. But, the failure to take Dharavi-residing representatives on board and a lack of common standards for housing have been major stumbling blocks, being perceived as threats to the existing community network and underlying economy of Dharavi. The poor quality and unaffordable maintenance costs of the new houses have also adversely affected the projects. 

Coming up with a new model to address all these concerns will be a challenge for STC.
The firm’s current plan aims to use 200 acres for rehabilitation of residents and commercial units, 100 acres for a large garden and 300 acres for constructing commercial complexes. The plan promises 350 sq ft houses for the slum’s dwellers even as earlier estimates of 58,000 required tenements have gone up to 1 lakh. While the land use plan for the slum is ready, STC is to prepare the master plan, with the project expected to be completed in nine years. Authorities are also banking on getting 80 acres of railway land adjacent to Dharavi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharavi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp