Farmers march in Mumbai ends after successful negotiations

CPI(M) MLA from Surgana in Nashik district J P Gawit made the announcement regarding withdrawal of agitation after the meeting at around 11pm. 

File Photo of Farmers march in Delhi for Representational Purposes. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Thousands of tribals, farmers, students and workers gathered at Nashik, who had started their second long march to cover 180 km and reach Mumbai on Thursday withdrew the agitation after successful negotiations with Maharashtra cabinet ministers Girish Mahajan and Jayprakash Rawal.

“In wake of delay in implementation of the promises made by the government, a decision has been taken to set up a committee for reviewing the implementation of promises which would meet at intervals of once in two months and give recommendations on implementation of promises,” Gavit said while announcing withdrawal of the agitation.

Maharashtra irrigation minister Girish Mahajan said that Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would soon make a formal announcement regarding the promises made to the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) delegation today and will also speak about various measures taken by the government over  the issue.

AIKS president Ashok Dhawale, had earlier in the day said that they had three meetings with Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis and others including Mahajan. “We took the decision to take the long march again only after there was no solution in sight even after three meetings,” he said.

“Recommendations of the National Commission on Farmers headed by Dr MS Swaminathan needs to be implemented. Remunerative price is another big issue. Though government announces MSP, farmers don’t get the rate on several occasion. The onion issue in Maharashstra is well known. We have been asking the government to come up with concrete solutions to solve these problems. If they call a special session for GST, why not do so for farmers,” Dhawale said while explaining the reasons that led to the march. 

“There is tremendous agrarian distress across the country. Farmers are suffering. It has even reflected in election results. We are trying to bring the agrarian crisis to the national agenda,” he added.

