Home Cities Mumbai

New Year bash: 455 cases of drunk driving in Mumbai

Action like imposition of fine and compounding of driving licenses has been taken against them, the official said.

Published: 01st January 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have registered at least 455 cases of drunk driving in the early hours of the New Year Day on January 1, an official said Tuesday.

As per a report compiled by the traffic police till 6 AM, at least 455 drivers were found driving drunk.

Action like an imposition of fine and compounding of driving licenses has been taken against them, the official said.

Large number of police personnel manned various parts of the megapolis to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations to ring in 2019, and to prevent rash driving.

Till December 31 midnight, police had caught 1,533 drivers, and 76 of them were found positive in a breath analyser test, the official said.

"During the early hours of the New Year day, at least 455 drivers were found positive in the drunk driving test," he said, adding that further action will be taken against them as per orders of court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp