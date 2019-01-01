New Year bash: 455 cases of drunk driving in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have registered at least 455 cases of drunk driving in the early hours of the New Year Day on January 1, an official said Tuesday.

As per a report compiled by the traffic police till 6 AM, at least 455 drivers were found driving drunk.

Action like an imposition of fine and compounding of driving licenses has been taken against them, the official said.

Large number of police personnel manned various parts of the megapolis to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations to ring in 2019, and to prevent rash driving.

Till December 31 midnight, police had caught 1,533 drivers, and 76 of them were found positive in a breath analyser test, the official said.

"During the early hours of the New Year day, at least 455 drivers were found positive in the drunk driving test," he said, adding that further action will be taken against them as per orders of court.