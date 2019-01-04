Home Cities Mumbai

Chemical factory gutted in fire at Badlapur near Mumbai

The fire broke out at a factory located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area about 10.15 am.

THANE: A fire completely destroyed a chemical factory at Badlapur near Mumbai Friday morning, a fire brigade official said.

Chief fire officer of the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council Ramesh Patil said there were no casualties.

The fire broke out at a factory located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area about 10.15 am, he said.

Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire-fighting operation was on even after more than three hours, he said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, Patil said.

The firemen stopped the flames from spreading to the adjacent cloth manufacturing factory, he said.

A few drums of chemicals in the factory premises exploded, he said.

